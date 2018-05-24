Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, has revealed her thoughts about the royal wedding and being snubbed from the event.

Samantha posted a number of tweets calling Markle and the royal family's attention and asking them invite the Markles to the royal wedding. She even slammed Prince Harry for allowing Markle to ignore her own family. However, in Samantha's recent interview, she said that she doesn't feel "snubbed" despite not receiving an invite to the event.

"No one in my father's side of the family was invited and neither was anyone on Doria's side of the family... you can't hold that against her," she said in an interview with 2DayFM (via Daily Mail). "The traffic there would have been chaotic. I was more comfortable watching it from home. But I certainly don't feel snubbed, because no one was invited."

Samantha also opened up about her plans to reach out to the Duchess of Sussex, saying she wanted to congratulate Markle. "I'm hoping that after they've had their honeymoon and settled in, we'll have time to communicate by phone," the 53-year-old said.

When asked if she has Markle's phone number, Samantha's response was negative, but she planned to ask their dad to help her contact Prince Harry's wife. "I will probably arrange that through my father," Samantha said.

While Samantha's thoughts about Markle have changed, she recently threw shade at the royal's mom, Doria Ragland. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter and posted a scathing message about Markle's mom.

"I never said that 'Doria hogged the limelight' at the wedding. She looked more like the hockey player in the penalty box," Samantha wrote.

But a number of her followers striked back at Samantha and defended Ragland.

"People are not going to allow you to attack Ms. Doria Ragland. She showed such grace and dignity at that wedding. Such a strong woman and supportive of her daughter. We love her! And absolutely beautiful. We fell in love with her and will not allow you or anyone to diminish her," Kimberley Mims commented on her post.

Meanwhile, another user urged her to move on.

"[You] need to let it go we understand you're bitter that your sister married into royalty and she didn't bring your classless [expletive] family along for the ride no need to throw shade at her mom (sic)," Denise W wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski