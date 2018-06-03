Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, may have been slamming her and the royal family on social media, but she isn’t considered a threat to the monarchy.

James Brookes, a royal expert, told Express, “There are no accusations of a serious nature that have been made. If it starts going into realms of quite embarrassing, rebellious, or defamatory claims that is when things start to change when things start to become legally grey.”

As of late, Markle, Prince Harry, and the other members of the royal family have not engaged in any conversation with Samantha. Kensington Palace has not also released an official statement regarding the royal family’s stand about the alleged book author.

Brookes said that the fact that Markle and her sister have not spoken in years make Samantha’s credibility about certain matters questionable. He also said that this is what has left Markle’s image untainted.

“I think a lot of people will see it for what it is and that is a jealous half-sister trying to cash in on the fact that her sister has married into royalty. If Meghan and her were quite close, they chatted every day, were the same age or had grown up together, then it would resonate a lot more because people would think, ‘oh hang on a minute they are very close,’” explained Brookes.

But even Samantha acknowledged the fact that the last time she spoke with her half-sister was years ago, and it only took place on the phone.

Meanwhile, Brookes is also convinced that Samantha will not stop with her social media bashing if the palace won’t do anything about it. But it also possible for the MS patient to get bored of what she’s doing and stop it altogether.

“On the grand scheme of things, Meghan has not done anything wrong,” Brookes concluded.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson