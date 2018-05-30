There seems to be no stopping Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, from questioning things about the royal wedding and the British royal family.

This week, she tweeted about Markle and Prince Harry not inviting Doria Ragland’s half-siblings to their nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“I don’t know and it is the entire family but it is also a family on her mom’s side. Her aunt is lovely and uncles too and they are not invited. It’s not just the Markles folks,” she wrote (via the Daily Mail).

Samantha still could not get over the fact that she and her brother, Thomas Markle Jr., were not invited to the wedding on May 19. Their dad, Thomas Markle Sr., was asked to attend the union of Markle and Prince Harry, but he was unable to do so because he underwent heart surgery.

Thomas Sr. was also involved in a staged photo controversy, wherein it was revealed that he posed for fake photos and sold them to various tabloids for a hefty sum of money.

Now, Samantha seemingly wanted everyone to know that Markle and Prince Harry only invited Ragland and no one else from her family. But prior to this tweet, the MS patient also accused Ragland of cashing in on the royal wedding.

She claimed that Ragland sold Markle’s childhood photos, and she agreed for an interview with Oprah. However, no such interview has aired.

On Tuesday, Samantha also went on to criticize the coat of arms that was given to her half-sister. She said that the design seemed as though it was created by a kindergarten. At one point, she also called the Middletons dysfunctional.

“Extremely improper that my father was not named on the coat of arms, and quite frankly it looks like it was drawn by someone in a kindergarten classroom. Our father is American but we have ties in the family tree to royalty in several places according to the college of arms,” she wrote.

In a follow-up post, Samantha wrote, “The Royals are far from perfect. Kate Middleton’s siblings and parents use that coat of arms. Middletons are dysfunctional.”

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson