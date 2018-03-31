Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, recently confirmed that her book title will no longer be “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.”

The 52-year-old acknowledged the fact that the title of her book was very confusing. She also admitted that it backfired on her. After it was announced that her memoir will be called “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister,” fans of Markle slammed her for seemingly bashing her own sibling. But Samantha previously said that this wasn’t the case.

“I wanted an appropriate title, not one that aroused curiosity but that was confusing. With the previous title that was my point – that you can’t judge a book by its cover title. I wanted the public to look beyond that, just like I want the public to look beyond social labels because they are injurious. But the opposite occurred and it backfired on me. Whether near or far, sisters are still sisters,” she said.

Samantha’s agent, Linda Langton, revealed that she was the one that encouraged her client to change the title of her book.

“I suggested she change it as it did not reflect what she’d told me about her loving feelings for Meghan. The book is extremely well written and is a dynamic and sympathetic portrayal of two sisters, one of whom is soon to be a real live princess,” Langton said.

Markle and Samantha are half-siblings through their biological dad, Thomas Markle Sr. The latter is confirmed to not only attend his daughter’s nuptials, but he will also walk her down the aisle. However, Samantha did not say whether or not she’s been invited to her sister and Prince Harry’s wedding.

Two months ago, she said that she hopes to get an invite from her sister.

“As a family, we’re still hoping to all be invited. It’d be very special to see our father walk Meghan down the aisle on this historic day,” Samantha said.

Meanwhile, Markle has not also invited her half-brother, Thomas Jr., and the latter’s family to her and Prince Harry’s special day. The couple will tie the knot on May 19.

