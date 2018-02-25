Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, recently fired back at her ex-husband, Scott Rasmussen, over his recent claims.

On her Twitter account, which is set on private, the 52-year-old accused Rasmussen of lying about the status of their marriage. She said that she divorced her ex-husband because he could not keep a job, and he was also abusive.

Over the weekend, Rasmussen claimed that he wanted to end his marriage to Samantha after a week. He told Mirror UK that he had the realization after Samantha refused to go to his best friend’s house after he invited them over.

In a follow up tweet, Samantha acknowledged the fact that her marriage to Rasmussen was a living hell. “I put my daughter through school because he could not keep a job to save his soul. Never met my sister and my father hates him. Knows nothing of our childhood or my life. He abused his former wife also, on public record,” Samantha tweeted.

Rasmussen also said that he doesn’t think Meghan and Prince Harry should invite Samantha to their royal wedding on May 19. But Samantha fired back and said that her ex-husband has no business talking about the Markles because they never had anything to do with him.

Samantha also said that her ex-husband never met Markle. “Since you’re all printing stories journalist you need to look at court records on him even in a previous marriage violence in both. He never met Meg and our dad always though Scott was a disgusting loser,” she wrote.

In his interview, Rasmussen claimed that Samantha resented Meghan because she was jealous of her. “She had the life Samantha always wanted and she was jealous. Harry and Meghan need to know the truth about her. She’s the last person who should be at Windsor Castle,” he said.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Samantha will be attending Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. But she previously said that their dad, Thomas Markle, will be there. He will also be giving a speech at the royal wedding.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson