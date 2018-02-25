Samantha Markle’s ex-husband, Scott Rasmussen, just broke his silence over his ex-wife and Meghan Markle’s half-sister.

According to the 59-year-old, Samantha should not be invited to Markle and Prince Harry’s May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. He also said that Samantha should be called the “pushy” sister, and not the soon to be royal, Markle.

“I believe she resented Meghan because she had the life Samantha always wanted and she was jealous. Harry and Meghan need to know the truth about her. She’s the last person who should be at Windsor Castle. In my opinion, if she sets foot in the UK they should send her straight to the tower of London,” he said.

Rasmussen, a movie firearms expert, also said that he’s sick of hearing Samantha say that she helped her half-sister in any way when she was still a child. He said that the half-siblings were never really close.

Samantha and Rasmussen met in 1997 in Mexico, while both of them were trying to become actors. One week after their wedding, Rasmussen felt that he already wanted to get a divorce from her.

“A week after we married, my best friend invited us for dinner. When it was time to go, she was in the bath fully dressed. She had the oddest look and said, ‘Tell them you’re sick,” he recounted.

Meanwhile, Samantha previously slammed Markle after she found out that she and Prince Harry already got engaged. But months later, the 52-year-old said that it’s not her intention to speak negatively about her sister. In fact, she only had nice things to say about her.

Samantha will soon be releasing a book called “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister,” which suggests that Markle is the pushy one. But Samantha explained during an interview that it was the tabloids that labeled Markle as “pushy,” and she just used the title for her book.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson