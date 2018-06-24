Meghan Markle’s handbags suggest that she has a very different personality compared to Kate Middleton.

Bethany Farmer, a fashion editor at Jules B, recently told Express that Markle’s choices when it comes to handbags express her openness and affability.

“Often choosing larger bags over clutches while out in public shows that she doesn’t like to be restricted by bags without handles, preferring to keep her hands free to allow for more relaxed and meaningful interactions. Meghan has people to carry essentials for her so she certainly doesn’t need a larger bag, but she chooses to accessorize with trendy totes and cross-body bags that have a more relaxed feel, making others feel at ease around her,” she explained.

Farmer also dubbed Markle as the bravest royal yet because of her ability to stick to her style despite the royal protocols that have been put in place. All these things make her quite different from the Duchess of Cambridge.

“We can see through her choice of handbags that Meghan’s style differs considerably to her sister-in-law’s, particularly in her preference for cross-body bags, which bolster her self-sufficient image. Handbags are not usually worn across the body by royal as this creases their clothes while they are on the move, but Meghan has repeatedly opted for these styles for their functionality,” she said.

“From Meghan’s first public appearance with Harry, when we saw her in a pair of distressed jeans, it’s been clear that she follows her own rules and has a real sense of independence as well as a fun, easy-going personality,” she added.

Middleton, on the other hand, typically goes for clutch bags. Myka Meier, an etiquette expert, claimed that this because Middleton wants to avoid awkward situations.

“When the Duchess is at an event, she holds her bag in front of her both hands when shaking hands might be awkward. Or she can place it in one hand to have the other free. It never gets tucked under an arm or placed on the ground or table,” she said (via Business Insider).

Photo: Reuters/Neil Hall/Pool