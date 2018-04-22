James Moore, a journalist for The Independent, recently revealed that he has fallen in love with Meghan Markle – but not romantically.

In the article he penned for the publication, Moore said that he did not “fall in love” with Prince Harry’s fiancée because of the way she looks either. Rather, it’s the fact that she seems to get under the skin of a lot of people.

“It’s as much as the fact that Meghan seems to get under the skin of all this country’s biggest [expletive], the ‘send ‘em all back’ Brexit brigade who are dragging us through the muck. That’s what really makes me want to cheer for her,” he wrote.

Moore also acknowledged the fact that bitter trolls have been bombarding Markle will hateful messages on social media and other platforms. For one, some people do not understand why Prince Harry would marry an American when he can marry someone from the United Kingdom.

Markle’s career as a former actress was also criticized by her haters. And some critics continue to throw shade at her for skin color.

“The venomous band of people who enjoy leaving comments on stories in the press knocking Megs likes to carefully skate around that final fact, but they still blow dog whistles at her. They are the sort of lowlifes who start sentences with ‘I’m not racist, but…’” he pointed out.

But despite Markle’s criticisms, Moore said that he thinks Princess Diana still endured so much more. After all, she had an all-out war against the royal household. Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981. They were blessed with two children, namely, Prince William and Prince Harry.

In 1996, Princess Diana filed for divorce from Prince Charles. A year later, she passed away in a car crash in Paris.

Meanwhile, Moore said that he is still not interested to watch the royal wedding even though he appreciates Markle. But he just might consider buying a royal mug souvenir to show his solidarity.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool