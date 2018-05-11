Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, has arrived in London days before the royal wedding.

According to Us Weekly, the 61-year-old matriarch is staying at Kensington Palace with her daughter. Prior to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding on May 19, Ragland will have the opportunity to meet the members of the royal family, namely, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

A source told the publication that Ragland and Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., will be attending a private rehearsal at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle next week. They will also be joined by Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, who will be arriving in London on May 14.

Prior to Ragland’s reunion with her daughter, a representative for the Kensington Palace already confirmed that the yoga instructor will have an important role at the wedding on May 19. Ragland will accompany Markle in the car on their way to the venue.

Thomas Sr., on the other hand, will be walking his daughter down the aisle on his wedding day. None of Markle’s half-siblings have been invited to attend her special day.

“Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle’s parents to Windsor for the wedding. Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the U.K. in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including the Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day,” the statement from the palace read.

Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding will take place at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT) on Saturday, May 19. A 30-minute carriage procession will take place afterward. A lunch reception with 600 members of the congregation will also be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II after the procession. The gathering will be held at St. George’s Hall.

On the evening of their wedding day, Prince Harry and Markle will hold an evening reception at Frogmore House with 200 of their closest family and friends.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool