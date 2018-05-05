The roles of Meghan Markle’s parents at her wedding to Prince Harry have finally been revealed.

According to the Kensington Palace, Thomas Markle Sr. will walk his daughter down the aisle on May 19. Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, will ride with her in the car on the way to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

One week before the big day, Thomas Sr. and Ragland will fly to London to meet the members of the royal family, namely, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Dickie Arbiter, a royal correspondent, told the New York Times that Thomas has always been Markle’s top choice for the person who would walk her down the aisle.

“It’s always been her father. In a wedding, the mother doesn’t have a role. Meghan is making sure her mother does,” he said.

Days before the announcement, Markle’s half-sister, Thomas Markle Jr., encouraged Prince Harry to call off the royal wedding. In the letter he penned for InTouch Weekly, Thomas Jr. expressed his disappointment over the “Suits” alum not inviting members of their family to the royal wedding.

“It’s very apparent that her tiny bit of Hollywood fame has gone to her head. To top it all off, she doesn’t invite her own family and instead invites complete strangers to the wedding,” Thomas Jr. wrote.

Meanwhile, before the Kensington Palace revealed Thomas Sr.’s role at the wedding, Germaine Greet, a feminist author, said that she thought Prince William will walk Markle down the aisle.

“I don’t want to be a wicked witch. If I say I think she’ll bolt I’m saying I hope she’ll bolt. She wanted her mother to take her down the aisle, and lots of people don’t realize that has been nixed. It’s supposed to be Prince William,” she said (via Express).

Ruth Langsford, the host of “This Morning,” said no one knows Markle’s relationship with her family. But Greer said that everyone knows actually.

“We do know, actually. She doesn’t have a relationship with them, as it happens. There’s history there and it’s going to be regurgitated. The Firm has to control it by restricting the amount of access the public has to offer,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/GEOFF ROBINS/AFP