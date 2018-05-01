Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, is being rumored to have an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The yoga instructor was spotted visiting the talk show host at her home in California just three weeks ahead of the royal wedding. Six hours after going inside Winfrey’s $88 million “Promise Land” mansion in Santa Barbara, Markle’s mom stepped out of the property with a gift basket filled with Winfrey’s favorite items.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Winfrey interviewed Ragland ahead of the royal wedding on May 19.

But a source told Valerie Edwards, a writer for the Daily Mail, “No one knows how to schmooze better than Oprah. It’s very much her MO to win people over by showering them with her personal attention – and gifts – to get what she’s after. In this case whether it’s a pre or post-wedding interview with the mother of the princess bride for her magazine or OWN network, Oprah definitely wants the inside track.”

Meanwhile, Markle has reportedly not invited most of the members of her family to her wedding to Prince Harry. Her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., claimed that his half-sister could be embarrassed by them.

“She’s probably embarrassed at some of the stories and accusations. I think my family’s always been fractured. I think now, more than ever, it should be the time for everybody to put their differences aside and just, you know, be a family. We have a small family. It may be broken up, but it’s still a family,” he told Australia’s Channel 7 (via Express).

Thomas also said that if he will be given the chance to get to know Prince Harry and Markle’s future offspring, he would definitely do so.

“I think an uncle is a pretty important role. I didn’t even know that we had a falling-out, so I would like to see her again. I want to give her a hug and tell her how proud I am of her. But, you know, I really have to travel a really long way to do that,” he said.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Prince Harry’s fiancée already invited her dad, Thomas Markle Sr., to her wedding.

Photo: Getty Images/GEOFF ROBINS/AFP