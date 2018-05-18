Meghan Markle's mother has already met some of the royals.

The "Suits" star's mom, Doria Ragland, arrived in the U.K. days before the royal wedding. She arrived at the Heathrow Airport with a Burberry bag on Wednesday.

On the same day, Ragland joined Prince Harry and Markle when they visited Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles at Clarence House. The group enjoyed tea together. People noted that meeting with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall was among the first things that Ragland did after arriving in London.

According to Us Weekly, the duchess called Prince Harry and Markle's engagement back in November 2017 "brilliant news." Meanwhile, during the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall's visit to France, Prince Charles was asked about Prince Harry and Markle's upcoming royal wedding and he gave a positive response.

"I'm sure it'll be a very special day for everybody," Prince Charles said, then adding that he was feeling "obviously marvelous" about the upcoming event.

Ragland is tipped to be the one to send Markle away on her big day after her father, Thomas Markle Sr. withdrew. The actress' dad was involved in a photo scandal after he reportedly agreed to receive money for his staged photos in the run-up of the royal wedding. According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were furious about it.

Meanwhile, Markle's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, took the blame. According to her, the photo shoot was her idea. She advised their dad to do so to reinvent his image and insisted that he did it not for the money.

"The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault. The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family. We had no idea he would be taken advantage of. It was not for money @KensingtonRoyal," Samantha wrote on Twitter.

According to an insider, Markle was hurt that her dad collaborated with her sister. But the future royal is determined to move on from the issue.

"Meghan is disappointed that her father hasn't spoken up and stopped his children from trashing her in the press," a source said. "Instead, she sees his collaboration with Samantha, who Meghan feels he is much closer to, and it hurts her."

Prince Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson