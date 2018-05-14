Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, was recently photographed picking up the flowers that were sent to her by Thomas Markle Sr.

In the snap, the yoga instructor is seen in her white shirt and dark pants. She is bent forward while trying to pick up the huge arrangement that is placed inside a white vase.

A second photo shows Ragland with a smug look on her face while holding a clipboard filled with documents. As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Thomas’ gesture was done out of the actual kindness of his heart.

Recent reports revealed that he has teamed up with the paparazzi to stage photos and make some money out of them ahead of the royal wedding. Markle’s dad was photographed posing in front of Jeff Rayner, a photographer, inside an Internet café.

It was also confirmed that Thomas’ photo reading a British royal book was also staged. Some fans are now convinced that his attempt to reach out to Ragland before flying to London may have also been staged.

Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., said that their dad was very ashamed of what he did.

“He’ll apologize sincerely to Meg,” he told Mirror.

A friend who is close to the Markle family claimed that Thomas was pressured into working with the paparazzi, and he’s deeply ashamed of what he did.

“Tom now feels like a complete fool. He’s telling friends he feels scammed by those who did the pictures but more worryingly he now has to face the Queen and the rest of the royal family. Tom was worried about the trip over to the U.K. as it was. He does not like to be the center of attention but now all eyes will be on him even more given what has now emerged. He’ll hate the fact that people think he has betrayed them and he’ll be fearful what they’ll think,” the source said.

Thomas is expected to fly to London ahead of the royal wedding so that he could meet the members of the royal family. He will also be reuniting with Ragland at a private rehearsal this week.

Photo: Getty Images/Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool