Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's handwriting shows potential marital problems in the future.

The "Suits" star and the duke's strokes show opposite personalities. While people with contrasting attitudes find each other attractive, it might present issues in the future.

"Opposites attract as we know but after a while the differences in approach can gall and cause problems," Barbara Weaver, handwriting expert at the Cambridge School of Graphology told Express.

"Harry's writing is simplified and has no lead-in strokes. He is direct and straightforward," Weaver continued. Meanwhile, she finds Markle's handwriting "quite different" from her fiancé.

"She looks for style over content and there is much window dressing about her writing," Weaver added. "I see these as self-protective strokes but also those soldered strokes mean she is anxious to make a good impression."

The expert continued that Prince Harry "needs his own space" to internalize his feelings. Meanwhile, the "Horrible Bosses" star is more "open" about her emotions. In addition, the royal prince has "more give" while Markle has "more take" based on the spacing in their handwriting samples. Thus, Weaver predicted that Prince Harry and Markle should "reach a compromise" to solve future marital problems.

Sarah Constantine, body language expert also has the same thing to say about Prince Harry. According to her, the duke is more "reserved" and that the princess in waiting is "insecure."

"I don't see anything negative going on between them. It's just that he's more reserved, she's more insecure, [and the fact that] she grabs on to him feels a little insecure," Constantine told Elite Daily about the couple who will be tying the knot in May.

In related news, according to an insider, the upcoming royal wedding will have a "white and classic" theme. The gathering will also include surprises and twists as the couple wants to tone down the formalities in the ceremony and get their guests involved.

"Miss Markle has described it as reflecting a fairytale wedding, which, of course, is really what it is," a palace insider told Daily Mail. "Staff have been struck by how unbelievably happy they are together. They are having huge fun planning this. No one has ever seen Prince Harry quite like it."

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Taylor