Meghan Markle was as regal as Kate Middleton when she stepped out for her second royal engagement with the Queen.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace to present the awards to the winners of the Queen's Young Leaders for 2018. According to Daily Mail, Markle drew comparisons with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, especially with her hairstyle.

Markle, who has become popular for her messy bun hairstyle, sported a new 'do at the event. She seemed to have copied Middleton's signature curls.

For her getup, the new duchess opted to wear a pink double-breasted Prada dress that featured a thin belted waist, a peplum-effect bodice and asymmetrical skirt. It has a striking similarity to the Carolina Herrera ensemble she wore at the Trooping the Colour earlier this month.

Aside from the curls, Isabella Sullivan, a journalist for Daily Express, noted that Markle's makeup was also similar to Middleton's usual style. The Duchess of Sussex usually wears little to no makeup, but during her recent engagement, she had a face full of makeup, including very shimmery cheeks.

According to Sullivan, Middleton is often spotted with over-blushed and heavy shimmer cheeks that give the royal mom of three a "royal glow" on her face. When Middleton tied the knot with Prince William in 2011, she did her own makeup where she wore lashings of Bobbi Brown pink highlighter.

Markle previously admitted that her makeup must-haves include a coral-pink colored blush and the Make Up for Ever HD powder that makes her skin look "shiny and fresh, but not greasy shiny."

Following Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry, her fashion choices have become strikingly similar to Middleton. For instance, when she made her debut as a royal at Prince Charles' garden party, many find her outfit similar to what Middleton wore on her first garden party in 2012.

Markle and Middleton's similarities in style are not surprising as the Duchess of Cambridge and her stylist have been helping the Duchess of Sussex in her fashion choices.

"Kate has been on hand to help Meghan get that polished royal look as has her stylist, Natasha Archer, who is Kate's secret weapon in the style department," the source told Vanity Fair. "Meghan now needs to find her own stylist so that she can curate her own look, but both Kate and Natasha have been very kind in helping her out in recent months."

Photo: Getty Images/John Stillwell