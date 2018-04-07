Meghan Markle’s relative recently shared how Prince Harry’s fiancée, when she was still a young girl, was caught in her parents’ feud.

Ava Burrows, the second wife of Markle’s late maternal grandfather, told the Daily Mail that they had a very complicated family.

“I guess it’s like ‘Downton Abbey,’ and we are the folks downstairs. I’m kind of expecting a visit from the men in black suits [by which she means either the FBI or the Buckingham Palace officials] to check us out,” she said.

Burrows also said that as a young girl, Markle was forced to pass on “frosty” messages between her parents who did not have a very good relationship. Thomas Markle Sr. and Doria Radlan divorced when Markle was just a young girl.

Markle’s relative also expressed her surprise when she found out that Markle will be marrying Prince Harry. After all, some of their distant family members have experienced racism and slavery for many years.

Many years ago, Markle’s great-great-great-grandmother, Mattie Turnispeed, gave birth to her mixed-race daughter Claudie Ritchie. The latter and her husband, Jeremiah Radlan, had five children. One of their children, Jeannette, suffered from a stroke years later when Markle was a teenager, and she helped take care of her.

On her dad’s side, Markle’s family history is also a bit complicated. She has half-siblings with her dad, who she is not necessarily close with. The publication noted that both Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr. have not been invited to Prince Harry and Markle’s May 19 nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

During a previous interview, Thomas Jr. said that his dad and half-sister have a very close relationship.

“When Meg was born, Dad was a changed man. She was his whole world. The look on his face was priceless. Dad would take so many pictures of Meggie, she must have been the most photographed baby in the San Fernando Valley! He must have about 50,000 pictures stashed away,” he said.

Unfortunately, Thomas Jr.’s recent arrest could be one of the reasons why he didn’t score an invite to his sister’s royal wedding.

Photo: Getty Images/BEN STANSALL/AFP