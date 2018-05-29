Meghan Markle’s Rolls-Royce bridal car is being dubbed as a joke by Sebastian Shakespeare, a journalist for the Daily Mail.

In his article, Shakespeare noted that the Rolls-Royce Phantom IV that Markle and her mom, Doria Ragland, used on their way to St. George’s Chapel was the same car that Wallis Simpson used to her husband’s funeral in 1972.

Just like Markle, Simpson was an American divorcee. Her marriage to Edward VIII triggered the 1936 abdication crisis. Simpson was photographed on board a similar vehicle when she attended the funeral of the Duke of Windsor.

“If it wasn’t a joke, it wouldn’t be the first time Meghan, whose mother is descended from slaves, has faced such poor taste since becoming engaged to Prince Harry. At the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, Princess Michael of Kent chose to wear a blackamoor brooch. She later apologized for the accessory, which depicted a black servant…” he wrote.

Meanwhile, after Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot on May 19, the couple was spotted on board a second vehicle on their way to their evening reception at Frogmore House.

Their silver-blue Jaguar, that was driven by Prince Harry to the venue, featured a special detail connected to the newlyweds. The plate number on the car was E190518, which serves as the date of their wedding. In the United Kingdom, a vanity plate is only allowed if the car that will be driven won’t be used on a public road, according to People.

But other than their plate number, Prince Harry and Markle also made headlines after riding their Jaguar when the latter proved that they are indeed equal. After Prince Harry assisted Markle into their vehicle, the former “Suits” star reached out to Prince Harry’s car door and opened it for him.

After riding the vehicle, Prince Harry and Markle went on to meet their 200 closest family and friends at the evening reception hosted by Prince Charles.

