Meghan Markle’s royal wave has changed since her engagement to Prince Harry in November last year.

The Duchess of Sussex’s wave at the royal wedding looked more graceful compared to the first time she waved to fans after her engagement. In the past, Markle’s waves were deemed to be overly enthusiastic.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, said, “The Duchess of Sussex has perfected her royal wave between the engagement of the wonderful couple and their wedding. This does not surprise me, as we will notice subtle changes over the coming months and years. We saw similar changes over the years with the Duchess of Cambridge.”

Harrold went on to explain the obvious difference between Markle’s waves at her engagement and her wedding. In the former, Markle waved to the fans just like anyone would wave to a person they meet on the streets.

“However, the wave we saw on her wedding day is that more fitting of a royal. It was graceful, dignified, elegant, and similar to the wave we would expect of members of the royal family,” Harrold explained.

In November, William Hanson, an etiquette expert, called Markle’s wave as overly enthusiastic.

“When she greeted press photographers on the day the engagement was announced Meghan’s wave was somewhat clam-like, with her fingers rapidly opening and closing against her palm. She will need to learn the more restrained (and easier on the hand) ‘Windsor wave,’ which is much more subtle and less tiring. Her arm should extend upwards at the right angle and the hand them moves from side to side in gentle right-left motions,” he said.

Meanwhile, another member of the royal family who recently perfected the “Windsor Wave” is Princess Charlotte. The adorable three-year-old royal won the hearts of the public after she was seen waving at Prince Harry and Markle before they left the church on board their carriage.

Princess Charlotte also gave photographers a feast after she was seen making hilarious faces and positions before and after the wedding. Her older brother, Prince George, also looked handsome in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official wedding portrait.

Photo: Getty Images/Aaron Chown - WPA Pool