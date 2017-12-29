In an attempt to block Meghan Markle from having any sort of royal role upon marrying Prince Harry, Londoner Louisa Pawsey has started an online petition, deeming Markle “unsuitable to be a member of the Royal Family,” and it has received almost a thousand signatures.

“She has shown her disrespect for the Monarch and Royal Family by pulling faces and sticking her tongue out to the visitors during her first public appearance with the Queen,” the petition begins. “Her attitude and actions in Nottingham shows her lack of respect towards Harry.”

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Aside from her attitude, the petition goes on to say that Markle’s modeling past brings up a lot of issues on its own.

“The fact that members of the Armed forces are resigning due to the fact they had naked pictures of her in their barracks shows how little respect she will command,” the petition said. “No member of the Royal Family should have naked images of them freely available on the internet as she does.”

The petition even attacks Markle’s previous relationships and her ability to be faithful to Prince Harry.

“Her constant sex simulation makes her a laughing stock and an embarrassment to this country,” the petition continues. “Her previous divorces and cheating on partners does not lend us to believe she will be faithful to Harry. Please prevent her from having an official role or title after her marriage to Harry.”

Once the change.org petition has reached its one thousand signature goal, it will be delivered to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May.

All of this comes after Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement in November, and then revealed a few weeks after that that they will wed in May of 2018. The couple even spent Christmas together, along with the whole Royal Family, which is something that hasn’t really been done before. Usually only official family is allowed, but an exception was made for Markle, something petitioner Pawsey likely wasn’t too fond of either, and may have also helped spur the decision to create the argument online.