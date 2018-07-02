Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, might appear on a reality show.

According to Rory O'Connor of Daily Express, Markle's half-sister is "high on the list of priority" for CBS' "Celebrity Big Brother." The theme for next show is "Scandal," making the Duchess of Sussex's sibling reportedly "ideal" for it.

The producers of the show are reportedly hoping that Samantha has more to say about Markle once she's inside the house. If Samantha would successfully grab the role, she would have to spend up to six weeks in Florida.

Samantha first made headlines when she wrote a tell-all book about the former "Suits" star which she titled "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister." Last year, she showed an interested in making a reality show about their family that would be titled "The Markles." She said she believes that it would be interesting to watch because it would give the people a glimpse of their family behind closed doors.

"I'm ready for it and rolling up my darn sleeves. I want a showdown!" Samantha said about taking their family drama on TV. "All these lowlifes are trying to get their fame on Meghan and all I was doing is writing a book about that honors her. My family are all pitting against each other – there's too much family drama. I’m not really interested in fame, I just want to speak the truth."

Samantha had made personal attacks at Markle on social media. Just recently, she threw shade at Prince Harry's wife for ignoring their dad on Father's Day.

"#HappyFathersDay to all of the self-sacrificing fathers who gave us everything that we are," she wrote on Twitter. "#Humanitarians do not ignore their fathers,...Meg."

Samantha also criticized Markle for inviting strangers to the royal wedding while skipping her own family. "At issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family. I have an uncle I have only seen once but I would never say he is not family because we are not close. Humanitarians move forward with love and kindness especially to Family," she wrote.

Samantha also slammed Prince Harry for allowing Markle to ignore their family at the royal wedding. "It's time to 'man up' @HRHHenryWindsor," Samantha wrote. "Shout outs about humanitarianism, don't work when you are allowing Meg to ignore the Markles. It is s contradiction. Someone must point out that the 'Emperor is not wearing any clothes.'"

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson