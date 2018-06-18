Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, once again threw shade at the new duchess.

On Sunday, Samantha took to Twitter to greet their dad on Father's Day. "#HappyFathersDay to all of the self-sacrificing fathers who gave us everything that we are," she wrote.

"#Humanitarians do not ignore their fathers,...Meg, " she added, implying that the Duchess of Sussex didn't reach out to their father on that day.

Samantha has been attacking Markle on social media. Prior to the royal wedding, she had been showing interest to receive an invite, but she ranted online after Prince Harry and Markle ignore their family.

"We are getting s Markle Royal Coat of arms but not invited to the wedding?" she wrote. "And it's not only Meg who is 15th cousin to Harry. My brother and I are also. I was the first born Markle to my father. Exclude the markle's from this wedding would be highly inappropriate."

She also criticized Markle for inviting over a thousand strangers on her big day but skipping her own family.

"At issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family. I have an uncle I have only seen once but I would never say he is not family because we are not close. Humanitarians move forward with love and kindness especially to Family," Grant posted on Twitter.

Samantha also attacked Prince Harry for allowing the Duchess of Sussex to ignore her family on their wedding day.

"It's time to 'man up' @HRHHenryWindsor," Samantha wrote. "Shout outs about humanitarianism, don't work when you are allowing Meg to ignore the Markles. It is s contradiction. Someone must point out that the 'Emperor is not wearing any clothes'."

In addition, Samantha once criticized Markle for using a very expensive gown on her engagement photo shoot with Prince Harry. "If you can spend $75,000 on a dress, you can spend $75,000 on your dad," Samantha said.

However, their father, Thomas Markle Sr., insisted that he doesn't need any financial support from his children. According to him, he never asked cash from his royal daughter and doesn't need to as he "leads a frugal life by choice and doesn't need extra cash."

Markle's father called those reports claiming that he asked money from Markle and that she turned him down twice "just plain [expletive]." He added that he has a decent retirement fund and doesn't need monetary help. He also stressed that he was sure Markle would help him if ever he needs any assistance.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson