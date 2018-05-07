Many brides envy Meghan Markle's look.

There is no doubt that the "Suits" actress is one of the most beautiful faces today. In fact, she scored 87.4 percent in Ancient Greeks' "golden ratio," making her the most beautiful female royal. She surpassed Kate Middleton who scored 86.8 percent using the same equation.

According to NYC board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew Schulman, many brides are seeking to obtain the same glow and sparkle as Markle.

"To get the glowing Markle skin, patients request our most popular facial treatment called the Escarglow® Facial that utilizes collagen-stimulating microneedling with growth factors isolated from the slime of specially farmed snails," Schulman told Life and Style.

He added that chemical peels or lasers help with skin treatment. Meanwhile, temporary fillers like Restylane, Juvederm and Radiesse accentuates bone definition.

"Botox is also a critical part of the Markle sparkle to eliminate lines around the forehead and eyes," he continued.

Aside from Markle's glow, a number also wished to copy her nose and lips. The future royal's facial features are in-demand to those who wanted to enhance their looks.

"Jenner's lip trend is officially over, thanks to Ms. Markle," said Nick Milojevic, owner and clinical director of Milo Clinic. "Meghan has fantastic lips, they are natural yet full. 2018 will definitely see a more natural lip that aligns with the other features of the face and not over dominate the face."

Dr. Stephen Greenberg also confessed that more and more patients want to have the same nose as Prince Harry's fiancée. He also admitted that before Markle, the Kardashians were the most popular celebrity cosmetic requests.

"Patients started coming to see me about six months ago requesting Meghan Markle's nose," Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg told E! News. "As things between her and Prince Harry started to heat up, attention definitely followed. Today, she is probably one of the top – if not the number one request I get."

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The wedding ceremony will begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST). The newlyweds will depart after an hour for the horse carriage procession through the streets of Windsor.

Photo: Getty Images/Tolga Akmen