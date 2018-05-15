Meghan Markle’s former “Suits” co-star, Gabriel Macht, has arrived in London days before the royal wedding.

Macht’s wife, Jacinda Barrett, joined him to London to attend the May 19 affair. The couple’s arrival was made known to the public after the Australian actress and former model shared a photo of herself with her son, Luca, kissing in front of the Buckingham Palace.

In March, it was confirmed that Markle’s “Suits” co-stars and the executives of the show have all been invited to her wedding to Prince Harry.

Sarah Rafferty has also been posting some of her photos in Paris ahead of the royal wedding. Even though Paris is not in the United Kingdom, it is just two hours away from Markle’s current home by train.

Markle’s TV husband, Patrick J. Adams, and his wife, Troian Bellisario, have reportedly left the United States for London. The couple will also be attending the royal wedding.

Following Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement announcement in November, Adams joked, “She said she was just going to get some milk. Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life will be joyful, productive, and hilarious. And Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”

Last month, Adams and Bellisario also discussed the royal wedding during their interview with Entertainment Tonight. At that time, the couple said they have not decided on what gift to give Markle and Prince Harry.

“We were trying to choose between like a blender or bread maker. You know something classy, like a good blender. Like a Vitamix, yeah. She’s gonna need a Vitamix for sure,” Adams said.

“I think she’d really dig a Roomba,” Bellisario chimed in.

The couple also talked about the royal wedding dress code, and the “Pretty Little Liars” alum said she has no idea what a fascinator is. “Obviously, we have so much to learn,” she said.

Markle played the role of Rachel Zane and Adams gave life to the character of Michael Ross on “Suits.”

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy for NBCUniversal/USA Network