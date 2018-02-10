Meghan Markle's co-stars have nothing but positive words to say about her.

On Friday, Max Beesley, who worked with Markle on USA Network's "Suits," appeared on Lorraine Kelly's show. He was asked about Prince Harry's fiancée and how many times he was inquired about the future royal.

"Yes, lovely Meghan," Beesley quipped. "Only a few times. Most of my work on that show was with Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey and Sarah Rafferty."

"They're all an amazing team [on 'Suits'] and yeah, Meghan was lovely," Beesley continued. "I worked with her very briefly and she's a tenacious and a classy woman."

Markle's other "Suits" co-star, Patrick J. Adams, who closely worked with her as her on-screen partner in the series, is closer to Prince Harry’s fiancée than any other cast member. Just like the "Horrible Bosses" star, Adams has decided not to return to the series.

"With Meghan, a lot went unsaid. Meghan has this whole crazy part of her life that's just beginning now. In some ways, Meghan and I were the closest because we were the youngest people in the cast and both came in with the least experience," Adams said (via Us Weekly). "We grew up together over the course of the show. There was this natural sense that we both knew that the time had come for both of us."

Adams and Markle decided to leave "Suits" at the same time. But according to Adams, they did not discuss their plans, but they "both knew that we wouldn't be coming back." That made their scenes even more special.

Adams added that they had a great time. In fact, they learned how to laugh at the frustrating things on the show together.

"We had a great time," Adams continued. "We could laugh through it. Even the things that might have frustrated us about the show, they became things that we could have a good laugh about and compare notes on just how crazy this thing had become."

Markle and Adams' characters Rachel Zane and Mike Ross will wrap their roles in the hit legal drama series with a wedding. The cast and crew were spotted filming at Toronto's King Edward hotel. Markle was wearing a wedding gown designed by Anne Barge.

Check out Beesley's interview below.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall