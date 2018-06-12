Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour hat is not a royal re-wear and her dress didn't break any protocols.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Saturday to make her balcony debut for the Trooping the Colour celebration with Prince Harry and the rest of the members the royal family. Markle looked stunning in her pink off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera. However, some deemed her ensemble inappropriate for the occasion, but Markle didn't actually break any rules.

"It was deemed by some people to be a bit revealing, but personally I couldn't see any harm in it," Joe Little, the Majesty managing editor, told People. "She looked great. There are no rules for the birthday parade, but I'm not sure it matters,"

Meanwhile, according to royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, the Trooping the Colour event is seen as a more formal day. Kate Middleton and Princess Diana never wore short sleeves for the occasion.

"In the past, we have seen female royals wearing conservative dress, much like that which you would see at a British wedding: wearing closed-toe shoes, stockings, hats and dresses or skirts with a modest hemline and with sleeves," Meier explained.

In related news, Markle's hat during the Trooping the Colour looked similar to the one she wore at Prince Charles' garden party where she made her debut as an official royal. In fact, many believed that the new duchess just recycled her topper calling it a "royal re-wear."

According to People, Markle "did not pull from her own closet for Saturday's event in honor of Queen Elizabeth's 92 birthday." Both hats were designed by Philip Treacy, one of the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to milliners that's why it looked the same. However, there are subtle differences.

The rim on Markle's hat for Trooping the Colour bends upward while the one she wore on Prince Charles' garden party slopes down. Also, the hat that the Duchess of Sussex wore over the weekend appeared smaller.

Markle is set to join Queen Elizabeth II in her visit to Chester on Thursday. The monarch will be there to officially unveil a new bridge in Widnes, Cheshire and open the Storyhouse Theatre. The said outing would be Markle's first time to join Her Majesty on her own.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson