Meghan Markle’s wedding bouquet is confirmed to feature a piece of myrtle, according to Alan Titchmarsh, a garden expert.

During his interview with Lorraine Kelly, the latter told Titchmarsh that he should send Markle his book “The Glorious Garden.” It contains information on everything about being a royal. “You should send this to Meghan and Harry and they could have myrtle for the wedding!” Kelly told him (via Express).

Titchmarsh responded, “Well, she will have some myrtle in her bouquet. Since Queen Victoria’s wedding when they took cuttings of the myrtle that was in it and grew it on at Osborne on the Isle of Wight, every royal bride has a bit of myrtle in it.”

A myrtle is a small, star-like shaped flower that has its own unique fragrance. This scent has been used as an essential oil. Petals on the flower are usually white in color.

Last month, Town & Country reported that Markle and Prince Harry will most likely include their personal touch to their choice of flowers. In her now-deleted Instagram account, Markle regularly posted photos of peonies and roses, which are her favorite flowers.

Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding decorations will also feature flowers just like Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. For the royal couple’s Westminster Abbey wedding in 2011, the venue was decorated with 30,000 flowers. Most of the flowers came directly from Windsor Great Park’s Valley Gardens in Surrey, according to BBC.

According to People, six English Field Maple trees and two Hornbeam trees also lined the aisle where Prince William and Middleton walked.

During an interview with CBS News, Shane Connolly, Prince William and Middleton’s floral artistic director, said that the couple chose to decorate the venue with white, green, and cream foliage, azaleas, rhododendron, euphorbias, beech, wisteria, lilac, and blossoms.

However, Markle and Prince Harry will most likely choose different types of flowers. The couple in known for breaking royal tradition, and their flowers will not be an exception.

Prince Harry and Markle will wed on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT).

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images