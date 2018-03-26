Meghan Markle’s wedding cake designer just experienced the “Meghan Markle Effect.”

Last week, Kensington Palace announced that the royal couple has decided to hire the services of Ptak. The cake designer will be creating a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the flavors of spring. It will also be decorated with flowers and will be shared to the couple’s wedding guests.

Following the announcement, it was reported that the hot cakes being sold at Claire’s Violet Bakery in Hackney, east London, were all gone within hours. There has also been a surge on the demand for Ptak’s cakes, and one of the staff said they didn’t have enough stock to open their nearby market stall.

Meanwhile, Markle first spoke with Ptak when she interviewed her for her former Lifestyle blog, The Tig. During their interview, the women already talked about buttercream and elderflower cakes. By the looks of it, no one realized that Markle could already have been giving clues about her wedding back then.

Other than the cake, Markle also talked about her favorite wine, the chianti Tignanello. “It was an a-ha moment at its finest. For me, it became a ‘Tig’ moment – a moment of getting it,” she wrote.

As of late, it is still unclear which wine Markle will serve at her wedding to Prince Harry, but they will most definitely drink it at their wedding reception.

On her blog, Markle dished on her favorite music. She once said that she favors powerful female singers. At the top of her list is Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

“Yes, sweet Sophie stole our musical hearts with the hit, Murder on the Dance Floor, a tune that has stood the test of time for our requisite late night grooving, but her new album ‘Familia’ offers this beat titled, ‘Come With Us’ that channels old school Madonna vibes like no other.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Ellis-Bextor will be invited to Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding.

Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images