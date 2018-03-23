Meghan Markle's wedding dress is expected to be beautiful, but it will not upstage Kate Middleton's, according to a royal biographer.

The palace has remained mum as to who is designing Markle's bridal gown. However, Katie Nicholl gave some details about the dress that the "Suits" actress would wear on her big day.

"I'm told that she wants something with lace, that she wants something with sleeves," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "Of course she's dressing for the rather inclement British weather, but more than that she's dressing for a very, very important occasion. So I think you will be probably pleasantly surprised for Meghan the 'rule breaker' when it comes to this dress. I think it's gonna tick all the right boxes: traditional, elegant, sophisticated, memorable, and fitting."

Nicholl also addressed the rumors that Markle is spending hundreds of thousands of pounds for her wedding dress. "I think that’s incredibly unlikely," the author of "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love" said.

"Kate Middleton's dress cost 150,000 pounds. It was her parents, Carol and Michael Middleton, who paid for that bill. I think it was very unlikely that Meghan would spend more than that and in doing so try and upstage a future queen," Nicholl explained.

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle's wedding rings are also expected to follow his family's tradition. According to Ben Roberts, managing director of Cloagau, which provided gold for the royal family, the couple's wedding band will be made from a Welsh gold.

"Looking at her engagement ring, it will probably have to match, so it will probably be yellow," Roberts suggested.

The royal family has adopted this tradition since 1923. When the Queen Mother married King George VI they opted for this type of gold. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and Prince William and Kate Middleton also chose the same material for their wedding bands. The Prince of Wales opted for a Welsh gold again when he married Camilla Parker Bowles.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle. The wedding ceremony will begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST). After an hour, the couple will depart for the carriage procession.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson