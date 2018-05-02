Vera Wang, a famed designer, recently shared her predictions on what Meghan Markle could wear on her wedding day.

During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Wang said that Markle’s wedding gown will be more modern than Princess Diana’s and Kate Middleton’s.

“Other than wearing us, and she’s not wearing us – there are two ways for her to go: American or British. Given her new position, her new status, and her new role, she’ll very well go British,” she said.

Wang, who has created designs for Victoria Beckham and Chelsea Clinton, confirmed that she won’t be creating Markle’s bridal gown for May 19. But she didn’t shy away from unveiling her ideas.

“Neither full blown royal wedding like Diana or Kate, and neither narrow, sensual and more sexy – I think she’ll go somewhere in-between that feels a tad more modern. Something maybe a tad subtler, not a mermaid but not a full blown royal proportion or anything theatrical. Given that she’s not marrying the future king, she’ll still be a royal, but there’s a lot to be done between those two worlds,” she explained.

In 1981, Princess Diana wore a landmark wedding dress designed by Elizabeth Emmanuel. The 64-year-old dished on her creation during an interview on ITV’s “Invitation to a Royal Wedding.” Emmanuel said that she made sure to keep Princess Diana’s bridal gown a secret, especially from the media.

“I kept every scrap we had to be very careful not to let scraps fall on the floor because we didn’t want them to end up in the rubbish. We had a lot of journalists going through the rubbish to see what color the dress so I kept them pretty much as they were on the cutting table. Every thread was important as far as I was concerned,” she said (via Express).

In 2011, Middleton wore two dresses designed by Alexander McQueen on her wedding day to Prince William. The first was a fitted white V-neck gown with a long-sleeved lace. The second dress was a white satin strapless evening gown with a circle skirt and diamante detailing, according to People.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool