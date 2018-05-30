Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, which was designed by Clare Waight Keller, was regarded as “too simple.” But Lauren Goodger is convinced that this could all change had Markle and the designer done one thing: remove one arm from her gown.

“I was flying back from holiday when the wedding was on so I missed it, but I was excited to see the pictures. Meghan looked beautiful. I really liked her dress. I’m a big fan of simple, believe it or not! It was very elegant but maybe it was a bit too plain. It just needed something else… I can’t think what. Maybe an arm taken off to put an edgy spin on it,” she said (via the Daily Mail).

Markle’s wedding gown featured an off-shoulder top and a 16-foot veil. Keller revealed during a recent interview that she met Markle in January, and they quickly agreed on what her gown should look like.

“We very quickly agreed on the perfect dress. I wanted a modern and fresh silhouette while respecting her style. You’re entering history at the same time as the Duchess of Sussex. It is an immense honor to have worked closely with Meghan and to have lived by her side all these special moments. Prince Harry came to me and said, ‘Oh my God. Thank you. She is absolutely magnificent.’ I am very proud. It’s a fairy tale. A dream come true,” she said (via People).

But despite the praises she received from Markle and Prince Harry, Keller also acknowledged the fact that some people didn’t like her creation. Emilia Wickstead even claimed that Keller’s design was a rip-off from one of her previous creations.

Some fans also dubbed Keller’s design as a Wickstead creation, and the latter recently clarified that she has so much respect for Keller.

“I do not think that he dress was a copy of any of her designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy – a huge source of inspiration for me,” Wickstead said (via The Telegraph).

Photo: Getty Images/Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool