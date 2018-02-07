Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's wedding ring is expected to be similar.

According to Daily Express, the wedding ring that Prince Harry will give to the "Suits" star will be similar to the one Prince William gave to Middleton on their big day. This is because the family has to follow a royal tradition of using pure Welsh Gold specifically Clogau Gold in their wedding bands.

Clogau Gold comes from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolgellau, Wales. The royals' wedding rings have been made from this material throughout the years.

This tradition has been upheld by the royal family since April 26, 1923, when the Queen Mother married the Duke of York. Prince Charles also gave a wedding ring made of the same material when he married Princess Diana. Prince William made the same choice on her royal wedding to Middleton.

In addition, the Clogau jewelers said that Queen Elizabeth II's wedding ring is made from a nugget of pure Welsh gold. The same applies to Princess Margaret, Princess Anne and Camilla Parker Bowles, Hello! reported.

This long-held royal tradition was revealed in December. "Did you know the British Royal Family have used pure Welsh gold to create their wedding rings since 1923?" Clarence House wrote on Twitter.

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle are leading the planning of their royal wedding. The couple has reportedly worked on their wedding guest list already.

The Duke and the "Horrible Bosses" star will not be inviting Donald Trump and Barack Obama for diplomatic reasons. Meanwhile, Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy may be among the guests. But his other ex Cressida Bonas is unlikely to score an invite because she and Markle's fiancé did not remain friends after their split.

In addition, Prince Harry and Markle reportedly agreed to have a wedding cake made of bananas. "This will be the first royal wedding cake made from banana," the source said.

Prince Harry and Markle are expected to follow some of the traditions, but the couple will reportedly be doing things their way. Thus, guests can expect twists and surprises.

"The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don't expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family as much in as much as possible throughout the day," a source told Us Weekly.

Photo: Getty Images/Adrian Dennis