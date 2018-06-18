Meghan Markle’s floaty blue and white wraparound dress at Celia McCorquodale’s wedding received a slew of mixed reactions from royal fans.

The over $5,000 dress designed by Oscar de la Renta is not yet available at the stores, but it will be in the coming weeks. It featured huge prints, long sleeves and a plunging v-neckline. Markle paired her attire with her white high heels and fascinator at the big day of Prince Harry’s cousin.

However, royal fans didn’t seem to like Markle’s dress at the wedding. Some of them compared her clothes to a curtain. Others questioned why it appeared to be too loose on the former actress. Some royal watchers also likened it to a baggy dressing gown.

Some publications also shared their conflicting thoughts about Markle’s Oscar de la Renta dress. Harper’s Bazaar dubbed it as the perfect outfit for the summer wedding. People didn’t say much about Markle’s dress but said that her fascinator suited her well.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked dapper in his three-piece suit. The 33-year-old prince opted for a blue tie to blend in with his wife’s chosen piece of wedding clothing. As the royal couple made their way into the ceremony, they were photographed with a huge smile on their faces. They also walked hand in hand.

Markle was previously seen on her first solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday. At that time, she had the opportunity to bond with the monarch without Prince Harry. The two female royals’ trip has been dubbed as successful. However, it didn’t come without any controversies.

For one, Markle seemingly forgot royal protocol when she panicked right before riding the car. The former “Suits” star couldn’t remember if she was supposed to get in the car first so she asked the Queen what her preference is.

Markle’s body language while with the monarch also suggested that she was quite unsure of herself. Susan Constantine, a human behavioral expert, told Good Housekeeping, “There was an uncertainty in her movements. She was scuffling her feet and behind her back to appear smaller, which are clear indicators that she’s still trying to figure out her place.”

Photo: Getty Images/Anthony Devlin