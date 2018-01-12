The Meghan Markle Effect is expected to bring in a larger sum of money in the United Kingdom compared to the Kate Middleton Effect.

According to Business Insider, Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is expected to rake in an estimated $677 million to the British economy. The couple’s union is still four months away, but the former actress’ effect has already been felt especially by some fashion brands.

In 2015, the Kate Middleton Effect was estimated at $205 million – a figure that is much smaller than the Meghan Markle Effect estimate. The boost in the British economy with the help of Middleton has existed before and even after her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

Meanwhile, Forbes revealed that the figures actually came from Brand Finance, and were estimated based on the surge in travel, tourism, restaurants, hotels, parties and celebrations. There will also be commemorative wedding items that will be sold like t-shirts, hats, mugs, calendars, banners and more.

Since the Duchess of Cambridge wed Prince William, everything that she touched, carried or wore became sold out. Even the clothes that Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore were sold out within hours.

The Charlotte Effect and the George Effect brought in over $239 million combined to the British economy.

A similar thing happened with Markle after she and Prince Harry announced that they are engaged. During their engagement pictorial outside Kensington Palace in London, Markle wore a coat by Canadian fashion brand, Line. Fans of Markle figured where the coat was from, and it resulted in Line’s website crashing down.

Markle’s hand bag, which was given to her by Strathberry, was also sold out within hours. This bag was the one she used during her first official outing with Prince Harry after their engagement announcement.

Prince Harry and Markle will be tying the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Approximately 800 guests can fit inside the wedding venue. After their wedding, the Meghan Markle Effect is expected to be in full bloom.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson