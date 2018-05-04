The Spice Girls has been invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, and it’s not because the former “Suits” star is a huge fan of the female girl group.

One of its members, Mel B, recently told Entertainment Tonight, that the members of Spice Girls were actually close to Prince William and Prince Harry when they were younger.

Scary Spice said that whenever they have free time, she and her bandmates would go to Prince William and Prince Harry’s home to bond with them.

“Oh, they’re great. They’re great kids. We’d go over to their house and have peanut butter and jelly sandwiches! And we would have beans on toast,” she said.

Spice Girls was so close to the boys that their dad, Prince Charles, even took them to the premiere of “Spice World: The Movie.”

A few months ago, Mel B also confirmed her attendance at Prince Harry and Markle’s May 19 wedding. She also said that Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie C will also attend the royal nuptials.

When asked if they will perform at the wedding, Mel B hilariously threw her cue cards and said that she will get fired if she shares more details.

But months later, Mel C revealed that she has not received an invitation from Prince Harry and Markle.

“I’ve met Prince Charles lots of times. I’m going to ask him where my invite is because I haven’t got mine yet, obviously, Mel B said she has hers. I think Mel was just kind of having a bit of a joke. There are no plans to go to the wedding at the moment,” Mel C told Hello! magazine (via the Daily Mail).

However, it seems that Beckham has also been asked to attend the royal wedding with her husband David Beckham. During her recent appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” Beckham was asked if she will make it to the huge event. She said she doesn’t know.

Corden poked fun at her and said (via Harper’s Bazaar), “She’s totally going.”

She replied, “Yes. England is so excited. It is so great, isn’t it? They look so happy.”

