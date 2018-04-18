Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team’s poor start to the 2018 Formula 1 season has thrown a number of questions with regard to Lewis Hamilton’s future with the team. Recently, former driver Martin Brundle has suggested that the reigning champions could replace the Briton with Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo.

For the first time since the V6 Turbo era began in 2014, the Silver Arrows team failed to win any of the first three races of the season. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won the opening two races of the campaign in Australia and Bahrain and Ricciardo won the third race of the season in China on Sunday.

The season started with Mercedes looking like clear favorites to dominate again, but it is clear now that Ferrari and Red Bull are almost level with the reigning champions and will challenge for wins on a regular basis. It is going to be difficult to stroll to victory with former driver Damon Hill predicting a turn in the tide, while he also suggested that Hamilton might rethink committing his long-term future to Mercedes.

Ricciardo is the most sought-after driver on the grid at the moment and his win in China puts him even more in demand. The Australian will be out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree to a new deal with Red Bull.

Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The 29-year-old is keen to join a team that will facilitate his ambition to win an F1 drivers’ title and is ready to wait until the midway through the current campaign before making a decision. Mercedes have been touted as favorites to land him as a replacement for Valtteri Bottas, while a seat at Ferrari could also open up if the Italian team cut ties with Kimi Raikkonen.

However, with the recent turmoil in Mercedes, which could all be premature with the season just three races old, Brundle who currently works as TV has spoken about the possibility of Mercedes putting their hopes on Ricciardo as the number one driver and releasing Hamilton when his contract expires this season.

It is a highly unlikely scenario as both Toto Wolff, Mercedes CEO, and Hamilton have continually stated their desire to continue the partnership beyond the 2018 season. The doubts are only creeping up as they are yet to agree on a new deal despite being in talks since the end of last season.

“It's a tough call for Ricciardo, assuming the two seats are actually available to him,” Brundle told Sky Sports, as quoted on Planet F1. “If Mercedes is an opportunity, where would he sit within the all-powerful sphere of Lewis Hamilton?”

“Let me throw this outrageous curveball. Hamilton doesn't seem particularly happy at the moment, and I can imagine he will be super expensive to hire for his next Merc contract too,” he said. “If that isn't already signed, would Mercedes go for the four-and-a-half-year younger Ricciardo instead? Sponsorship agreements might complicate that.”

If Mercedes do agree a new deal with Hamilton, Ferrari is another option for the Australian with Raikkonen’s contract up at the end of this season. The Italian team is clearly focused on Vettel as their number one driver and the Finn could finally decide to walk away from the sport.

The final option is to remain with Red Bull Racing, who have proved that they can provide Ricciardo with a race winning car. But if they fail to mount a title challenge this season, it could be difficult for them to retain F1’s most in-demand driver beyond 2018.

“If Kimi feels unloved and unlucky at Ferrari at the moment I wouldn't blame him at all [in retiring,” Brundle added.

“Might Red Bull eventually be a more comfortable and faster home to remain at than Mercedes or Ferrari, or have they invested their future primarily into Verstappen?” he said talking about Max Verstappen, who is Red Bull’s prized possession.