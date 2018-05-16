Lionel Messi is hoping talks about Neymar joining Real Madrid in the summer are just pure speculation and that they do not come to fruition, as he is certain it would be “terrible” for Barcelona.

The Brazilian forward quit the Camp Nou outfit to join Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain after the French club triggered his $266m release clause and has impressed in his debut season, scoring 28 goals and assisting 19, before he suffered a season-ending foot injury in March.

Neymar’s impressive performance has triggered talks about a potential move to Spain again, this time to the Spanish capital to join Barcelona’s arch rivals Real Madrid ahead of next season. He is rumored to be unhappy in the French capital and is said to be keen to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 12-time European champions, who are vying for their 13th Champions League title against Liverpool later this month, are said to be keen to push through the deal, but PSG are unlikely to budge as they are keen to hold on to their prized asset. They are unlikely to sell unless the Spanish club convincingly tops the price they paid to take Neymar to the Parc des Princes.

Photo: LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Messi is hoping the move does not come to fruition after admitting it would be a huge blow for the club with whom Neymar won both the Champions League and the La Liga. Moreover, the Argentinean is concerned the move, if it were to happen, would make Real a much stronger team.

"It would be terrible, because of everything he means to Barcelona,” Messi told TyC Sports. "Ney won important trophies here. He won the Champions League and La Liga. It would be a huge blow for everyone. It would make Real Madrid even stronger from a football point of view."

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also spoke of his commitment to Barcelona, saying he believes he can achieve all his dreams with the Catalan club. He holds the notion that he has nothing to prove by being successful at another club.

Messi and Ronaldo are without doubt the greatest players of the current era and arguably of all time, but there is a long standing debate about who among the two is better. The former made it clear that he has no competition with his rival from Real.

"I am not tempted to leave Barcelona. I will not be better anywhere else, this is the best team in the world. Every year I fight to win everything. I do not need to go to another team to prove anything,” the Argentina international said when asked about moving to another club.

"I don't compete with him. It stimulates me to see Real Madrid again in the Champions League final, to see them winning leagues,” Messi explained, talking about his rivalry with Ronaldo.

"I want to win the Champions League every year, to be a league champion every year. It's what we all want."