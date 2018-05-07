The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Annual Costume Institute Gala may be an exclusive by-invitation-only event for Hollywood's A-listers, but even members of the general public can get in on the fun and see some of the incredible fashion on the red carpet thanks to televised coverage and an online live stream.

Though U.S. Vogue had not confirmed if they will offer a live stream of the events as they unfold on the Red Carpet, according to the Australian version of the magazine, there will be a Facebook live stream on the U.S magazine's page, offering a 360-degree view of all the major fashion moments that are sure to unfold during this year's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" event.

In addition to that platform, fans should also be able to access a live stream and other footage through both the Met's Twitter page and Periscope accounts, which both began offering looks at the event back in 2015.

Anyone who prefers to keep up with the Gala on television will also be in luck, as E! Is once again covering the festivities throughout the day on a multitude of platforms. Digitally, fans can catch a live stream of the night from the network featuring Paper Magazine's Drew Elliott and fashion expert Tiffany Reid. This stream will be available on Facebook Live, E! Online, the E! Mobile app, Apple News and YouTube beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

The network will also offer comprehensive television coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. EDT with the special "Live from the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala," featuring Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth and Zanna Roberts Rassi, as they give viewers an inside look at the event. This will be done live from 30 Rockefeller Center. E! News correspondent Zuri Hall will also be on hand on the red carpet to talk to the celebs as they arrive and get the scoop on their looks.

Prior to the event, E! Will also feature Rancic and Jason Kennedy teaming up for a special Met Gala themed edition of E! News, beginning at 6 p.m. EDT. Here, the two will be going behind-the-scenes with some of the stars attending as they get ready for the big night. There will also be coverage on "Daily Pop" at 12 p.m. EDT and "Live From E!" at 2 p.m. EDT as well.

The coverage will resume after the event with a special Met Gala focused episodes of the Snapchat series "The Rundown," hosted by Erin Lim on Wednesday, May 9, and on "What the Fashion" on Thursday, May 10.

Previous Gala themes included 2015's "China: Through The Looking Glass," 2016's "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," and 2017's "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons." This year, the event will once again be hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Joining her as this year's co-hosts are Donatella Versace, Amal Clooney, and Rihanna.