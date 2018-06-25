Monday marks the 9th death anniversary of Michael Jackson, the "king of pop." He died at the age of 50 due to a cardiac arrest following acute intoxication of drugs propofol and benzodiazepine.

A musical detailing the life of Jackson is slated to premiere in 2020, according to reports. The production is a collaboration between the Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage. Posthumously, Jackson remained one of the most profitable musical artists worldwide as he sold 35 million units of his over 750 million albums sales, after his death.

Here are some inspiring quotes to remember Jackson by on his death anniversary.

1. “Let us dream of tomorrow where we can truly love from the soul, and know love as the ultimate truth at the heart of all creation.”

2. “Just doing as well as you did last time is not good enough.”

3. “My attitude is if fashion says it’s forbidden, I’m going to do it.”

4. "People write negatives things, cause they feel that's what sells. Good news to them, doesn't sell."

5. "The greatest education in the world is watching the masters at work."

6. “To give someone a piece of your heart, is worth more than all the wealth in the world.”

7. “If you enter this world knowing you are loved and you leave this world knowing the same, then everything that happens in between can be dealt with.”

8. “Hope is such a beautiful word, but it often seems very fragile. Life is still being needlessly hurt and destroyed.”

9. “Please go for your dreams. Whatever your ideals, you can become whatever you want to become.”

10. “This world we live in is the dance of the creator. Dancers come and go in the twinkling of an eye, but the dance lives on.”

11. “Work like there’s no tomorrow. Train. Strive. Really train and cultivate your talent to the highest degree.”

12. “When you have a special gift you don’t realize it because you think everyone else has the same gift.

13. “Forever continue to love, heal and educate the children, the future shines on them.”

14. “Always believe in yourself, no matter who’s around you being negative or thrusting negative energy at you, totally block it off because whatever you believe, you become.”

15. “We can fly, you know. We just don’t know how to think the right thoughts and levitate ourselves off the ground.”

Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo