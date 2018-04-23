Michael Jackson’s famous pair of black loafers, which he used when he performed “Billie Jean” at the 25th anniversary of Motown TV special way back in 1983, will be put up for auction next month.

The late King of Pop’s shoes have become very famous because they were instrumental in Jackson’s signature moonwalk dance move. The Florsheim Imperial leather shoes are going up for auction starting at $10,000, alongside other memorabilia on May 26, as first reported by Page Six.

Los Angeles-based GWS Auctions is in charge of the bidding and so far only the iconic shoes, Jackson’s red Christian Dior cardigan and the Hollywood artist’s Swarovski-studded riding helmet were named among the several memorabilia that will go on sale during the event. The loafers are the standout items, however, because Jackson referred to them as his “magic shoes.”

“[The] black leather Florsheim Imperial loafers are the shoes that Michael Jackson wore during the rehearsal of ‘Billie Jean,’ a rehearsal which marks the very first time Michael Jackson ever performed his now famous moonwalk on stage. Photos found in archives show Michael Jackson wearing them during the rehearsal. These loafers have never been offered at auction,” a catalog description for the shoes read.

It wasn’t clear if Jackson really wore the shoes during his live performance, but GWS assumes that he did because of how the late singer valued the pair. The loafers were given by Jackson to choreographer Lester Wilson in his dressing room and they are now in the possession of the auction house.

“Anything related to Michael Jackson is extraordinary, and to have something so incredibly historical as these shoes worn by Michael when he first did that now famous moonwalk is beyond special. We are so very honored to be able to offer them at auction,” GWS owner Brigitte Kruse told CNN.

Jackson’s moonwalk shoes are said to be in “wonderful condition for their age.” GWS nonetheless mentions that there are signs of wear and tear on the soles. Still, they are expected to go down in history as iconic items for they were used by the music superstar at the peak of his career.

Photo: Getty Images/Emmanuel Dunand