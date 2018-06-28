Days after his terminal stage cancer was revealed to the public, Joe Jackson passed away at a hospice in Las Vegas. He was 89.

On Wednesday, family sources confirmed to TMZ that the father of the late Michael Jackson and singer Janet Jackson died at 3:30 in the morning. His death comes just less than two days after he was transferred to hospice from the hospital where he was admitted late last week.

Jackson’s family have yet to release a statement. On the other hand, the Clark Country coroner told E! News: “We are reviewing the circumstances, but as of now there is no reason to believe anything other than a natural death.” A source close to the Jackson family also disclosed to the news outlet that the famous clan are currently “grieving” together.

John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson, have also issued a statement regarding the esteemed talent manager’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson's passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family,” Brance and McClain said. “Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom.”

Jackson has 11 kids, ten of whom are with his wife of nearly 69 years, Katherine Jackson. They are Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Randy, Janet, Michael and Brandon, who passed away shortly after his birth. He also welcomed a daughter, Joh’Vonnie Jackson, with Cheryl Terrell during their 25-year affair.

Prior to his death, Jackson took to Twitter to share a thoughtful reflection about life and death. “I’ve seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes,” he captioned a photo showing his silhouette against a sunset.

Jackson had suffered multiple ailments before he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He previously battled dementia, strokes, at least one heart attack, and he even got into a minor car crash last year.

Photo: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain