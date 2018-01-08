In order to reportedly undermine the surging sales of Michael Wolff's “Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House,” WikiLeaks on Sunday posted a link that contains the full text of the book online.

It is a common knowledge that in order to ensure that one’s product will not be profitable anymore is to make it available to masses for free and that is exactly what WikiLeaks did. In an unprecedented move, it tweeted out the link to a pdf version of the book on a Google Drive document available on the internet, which can be accessed by anyone without paying a dime.

It is not immediately clear if the manuscript on the drive is the final draft of the book that has been released in the market, ABC News reported. WikiLeaks has given no explanation for such a move.

Wolff’s scathing book, which serves inside look at President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign as well as his administration, made headlines a week ago when excerpts from the book were obtained by a number of news outlets.

The sneak peeks of the book alone were so powerful that it wrecked the long-standing friendship between Trump and former White House Strategist Steve Bannon. After several threats and vehement criticism from the president to shut down the launch of the book, Wolff decided to bring the date of its release forward.

“Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President,” Wolff tweeted.

As soon as the hardcover of the book hit the market on Jan. 5, it was sold out in many stores within the first hour. Although Trump tried to discourage people from buying the book by bashing it on social media, more people ended up buying it.

“People also flocked to online shopping sites to get their hands on a copy. “I hate paying retail price for anything, but I made an exception buying this book because Trump wanted to stop its publication," wrote one reviewer on Amazon.com. "In essence, I bought the book precisely to spite Trump. Hopefully, the author will donate a portion of the proceeds to the movement to impeach Trump."

"Good Read. Probably wouldn't have ever read thanks for the book suggestion Donald," wrote another.

However, while people accepted the fact that the book revealed many never-before-heard gossips about the daily activities within the White House, not everyone was impressed by the quality of the book itself.

One such user commented: "I found the writing difficult. There are too many grammatical errors and run-on sentences. Have your dictionary ready. He likes to show how smart he is by using pretentious words. I hoped this would be a fun read but after chapter one, I returned it for a refund.”

The hardcover for “Fire and Fury” is currently sold for $18, while the audible version of the book is available for $18.65. It is also out on Kindle for $7.57 and its audio CD is being sold for $26.48.

Photo: Getty Images/ Justin Sullivan