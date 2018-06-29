Former first lady Michele Obama was spotted sneaking out of a restaurant after a secret lunch with "Scandal" star Kerry Washington Thursday afternoon. Photos of the duo leaving the Spago Beverly Hills eatery separately was shared by TMZ.

The meeting between Michelle and Washington comes just a month after it was announced that the two would be working together with Netflix on a series of films and shows.

It was evident that Michelle and Washington did not want to be spotted together as the two used separate exits when leaving the bistro. Michelle, 54, chose to take the front door while Washington managed to get out of the back door.

When asked by TMZ if she was at the eatery for an upcoming venture, Washington tried to play coy.

Last week, Michelle was spotted enjoying yet another high end lunch in Venice at the Gjelina restaurant but it was unclear who she was with at the time.

In March, the New York Times reported Barack Obama is in “advanced negotiations” with Netflix to be the centerpiece of at least one show on the popular streaming platform, which will also include Michelle. It was also believed that Barack and Michelle will be in front of the camera rather than merely acting as producers.

Meanwhile, Michelle also has a memoir coming up that she recently said is a "re-humanization effort" that shares the "ordinariness of a very extraordinary story" that she hopes will give voice to people who feel voiceless.

"My parents had a strong sense of how to parent and taught us at an early age to figure it out," Michelle said in June as she helped kick off the American Library Association's annual conference in New Orleans. "They let us know, that as children, our opinions mattered. But they encouraged us to contribute to the solution. You could air it out, but you had to be the one to solve whatever it was."

The book, named "Becoming," is being released in November in the U.S. through the Crown Publishing Group, a Penguin Random House division.

Photo: Reuters/Kamil Krzaczynski