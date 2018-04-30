Comedian Michelle Wolf delivered a scathing speech on Saturday at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C., mocking President Donald Trump, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and members from the Republican and the Democratic Party.

Wolf started her monologue saying, “Like a porn star says when she's about to have sex with a Trump, 'Let's get this over with’,” before launching into her savage takedown of POTUS, which also included a part where she would repeat “Trump is so broke…” in response to the dinner attendees asking, “How broke is he?”

Photo: Reuters / Aaron Bernstein

Wolf’s 20-minute-speech sparked numerous and diverse reactions. Some saw it as a moment of truth and made comparisons between her and Stephen Colbert’s speech at the 2006 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, while some others thought of the address as vile and hate-filled, a speech that was neither humorous nor fitting.

While a lot of people argued whether Wolf’s comments were justified or they went a step too far, here’s a list of the Daily Show contributor’s best comic moments from the night.

1. Taking a dig at the US Congress, Wolf said, "Just a reminder to everyone, I'm here to make jokes, I have no agenda, I'm not trying to get anything accomplished, so everyone that's here from Congress you should feel right at home."

2. Wolf saved her best jokes for the White House Press Secretary as she compared Sanders to a matronly but terrifying disciplinarian “Aunty Lydia” from the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

"I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe its lies. It’s probably lies."

"I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders, Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Is it Cousin Huckabee? Is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? Like, what’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Oh, I know, Aunt Coulter."

3. Taking a dig at the Republicans and the Democrats, Wolf said, "Republicans are easy to make fun of, like shooting fish in a Chris Christie. Democrats are harder to make fun of because you guys don't do anything. People might think you might flip the House and Senate this November, but you guys always find a way to mess it up. You're somehow gonna lose by 12 points to a guy named Jeff Pedophile Nazi Doctor."

4. Wolf also joked about Sean Hannity who was recently revealed to be a client of Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

"People wanted me to make fun of Sean Hannity tonight, but I could not do that. This dinner's for journalists!"

5. The comedian did not leave Ivanka Trump off the hook as she compared the first daughter to an empty box of tampons.

"There's also, of course, Ivanka. She was supposed to be an advocate for women, but it turns out she's about as helpful to women as an empty box of tampons. She's done nothing to satisfy women. So, I guess, like father, like daughter. Oh, you don't think he's good in bed. Come on. She does clean up nice, though. Ivanka cleans up nice. She's the Diaper Genie of the administration. On the outside, she looks sleek but the inside — it's still full of shit."

Watch the full speech here.

Trump did not attend the event for the second year in a row but held a rally in Washington, Michigan.

"Is this better than that phony Washington White House Correspondents' Dinner? Is this more fun?" Trump asked, sparking cheers. "I could be up there tonight, smiling, like I love where they're hitting you, shot after shot. These people, they hate your guts... and you've got to smile. If you don't smile, they say, 'He was terrible, he couldn't take it.' And if you do smile, they'll say, "What was he smiling about?'"

However, the president did not refrain from making comments about the night and Wolf’s speech.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that Wolf had “bombed,“ and that the dinner was a “very big, boring bust.”

He also called Wolf a “filthy comedian” who couldn’t even deliver lines properly.