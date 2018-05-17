A father in southern Michigan charged with sexual assault has also been accused of incest with his 20-year-old daughter, according to reports.

Gregory Michael St. Andre, 37, faces two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct after a DNA proved he was the father of a 1-year-old boy that his daughter gave birth while she was 19, police said.

On Monday, he faced a judge in Circuit Court in Mount Clemens for arraignment after being released on bond earlier this month, reported Macomb Daily.

"She has a son by the defendant," the victim's aunt, Michelle Truszkowski, told WJBK, a Fox affiliate in Detroit. "It's just madness. It's tearing our whole family apart."

The mother of St. Andre's daughter, Shannon St. Andre, came to the Warren police station in January after the 20-year-old birthed the child. The family and other relatives told authorities they believe the alleged sexual abuse started years ago. Shannon St. Andrew reportedly filed for divorce last July.

Warren man accused of incest, fathering child with daughter https://t.co/FamdWIvfis via @freep — Al Johnson (@Fox2Al) May 16, 2018

"We've been through this for years. It started years ago," Truszkowski said.

St. Andre's estranged wife told police that she believed the alleged abuse had been going on for at least five years but claimed she wasn't able to get attention from authorities.

Initially, St. Andre told police that he never had sexual intercourse with his daughter, but later explained that he had given her his semen in a cup and he "doesn't know what she did with it."

The father and daughter exchanged text messages that prove otherwise, according to investigators.

"This is a horrible, horrible thing that happened," Truszkowski said. "This is an incest case and it's disgusting," Truszkowski said. "And he shouldn't be walking around."

Authorities charged St. Andre earlier this month but he was released from jail after posting $5,000 bond, the Detroit News reported. He later returned to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office after he reportedly violated his court order to not contact his daughter. It was increased to $60,000, court records show. He remained in jail as of Thursday.

St. Andre has been contacting his daughter via text messages and social media. He has also been calling her and his daughter's boyfriend on their cellphones. A ruling by Judge Michael Servitto at 16th Circuit Court in Mount Clemens disallowed any contact between St. Andre and the victim. He is due back in court on June 26 for a pretrial conference.

Photo: Spencer Weiner-Pool/Getty Images