Mickey and Alba appear to have accidentally kidnapped a kid in next week’s episode of “The Mick.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 13 of the Fox comedy, Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) and Alba (Carla Jimenez) chaperon Ben’s (Jack Stanton) school field trip to a trash dump. On their way back, Mickey and Alba discover that an unfamiliar young boy (Aaron Castellano) made his way on the bus. The two work together to return the lost child to his home but make it extremely difficult for themselves along the way.

In the trailer for the episode, Alba — after several hours of finding a way to return the kid to his parents — tells Mickey that it appears that they have kidnapped the boy themselves.

“We’re not kidnapers,” Mickey insists.

“But we took him. We establish communication with the police. We brought him to a second location,” Alba explains.

“When you listed it all like that, it sure doesn’t sound good,” Mickey says.

Elsewhere in the episode, Chip (Thomas Barbusca) and Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) take advantage of Colonel’s (E.J. Callahan) status as a veteran, only before it comes back to bite them.

While Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) doesn’t seem to be part of the episode, series creators John and Dave Chernin made it clear that MacArthur is still part of the cast.

In an interview with Den of Geek last month, the Chernin brothers said that MacArthur is “leaving” the series. But in a new interview with the website earlier this week, the Chernins said that there’s no truth to their announcement that MacArthur is exiting the series.

When asked why they decided to deliberately mislead the viewers that Jimmy is no longer in the picture, John said that they did it “to enrage people on Twitter.”

“It's always fun to surprise people!” Dave added. “There were just so many angry comments online—like actual threats. People were really upset and I think that's a testament to the power of Jimmy in the end.”

“Truth be told, there were people in Season 1 who didn’t like Jimmy and we thought that we hadn’t given him a fair shake yet,” Dave continued. “So heading into Season 2 we really wanted to do this character justice and show what was possible with him. It felt really good to see how upset people got when they thought that they were losing him. We think that he’s such an integral part of the show and yeah, I don’t think the show works as well without him.”

“The Mick” Season 2, episode 13, titled “The Dump,” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 9:30 p.m. EST on Fox.