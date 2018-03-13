Mickey and Sabrina are going to spend some time behind bars in this week’s episode of “The Mick.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 17 of the Fox comedy, all hell breaks loose when Alba (Carla Jimenez) goes on a vacation and Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) appoints Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) to babysit Ben (Jack Stanton).

In the trailer for the episode, Mickey tells Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) to get ready for a night out with her. But before leaving the house, Mickey handcuffs Sabrina’s hand to Ben’s to make sure that Sabrina will look after her little brother while Mickey’s gone.

But when Sabrina decides that a night out of her own is more appealing, she and Mickey get into an argument and end up in jail.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jimmy meets a new friend.

The episode is directed by Eva Longoria, who also helmed this season’s episode 8. Aside from “The Mick,” the “Desperate Housewives” alum has also directed episodes of Fox’s “LA to Vegas,” Lifetime’s “Devious Maids,” The CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” NBC’s “Telenovela,” and ABC’s “Black-ish.”

“Directing is something that I love to do, and I definitely want to keep directing,” Longoria told Variety last April. “To me, it’s like my second nature. It comes second nature for me. It’s a place where I feel like I can use all of my creative muscles.”

While Longoria is relatively new to directing, the “Desperate Housewives” alum thinks that she’s “really good” at it. “The reason I say — confidently not arrogantly — [that] I am a really good director [is] because I am a woman,” she explained. “And because directing is about problem solving and I think women are the best problem solvers in the world. it’s a full day of problem solving everyday on set.”

Longoria added that the “daunting” fact that women are not able to share their stories was what made her decide to go behind the camera. “It’s the reason why I got behind the camera because if you don’t become the storyteller then your stories won’t be told and they won’t be told from the female perspective,” she said.

“The Mick” Season 2, episode 17, titled “The Night Off,” airs on Tuesday, March 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.