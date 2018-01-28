Miles Fisher is set to appear in the next episode of “The Mick.”

Fisher, who famously parodied Tom Cruise in the 2008 film “Superhero Movie,” will guest star as Alba’s (Carla Jimenez) priest in Season 2, episode 14 of the Fox comedy.

According to the synopsis for the episode, Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) and the whole gang accompany Alba to church after she admits she may have a substance abuse problem. When Alba invites her priest over for Sunday football, the Pembertons immediately take a liking to him.

As seen in the promo photos for the episode, Fisher’s character is unlike most priests. Aside from being a priest at a young age, Fisher’s character also seems to be active in sports as he’s seen playing basketball with Chip (Thomas Barbusca) in a couple of pictures from the episode.

In addition to “Superhero Movie,” Fisher’s other film credits include horror movie “Final Destination 5,” biopic “J. Edgar,” and rom-com flick “The Truth About Lies.” On the TV side, Fisher recently appeared on FXX’s “Man Seeking Woman,” CBS’ “2 Broke Girls,” and “Rush Hour.”

Also in the next episode, Ben (Jack Stanton) questions his belief in God, forcing Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) and Sabrina (Sofia Black D’Elia) to guide him.

Last episode, Mickey and Alba (Carla Jimenez) chaperoned Ben’s school field trip to a trash dump. On their way back, Mickey and Alba discovered that an unfamiliar boy (Aaron Castellano) made his way on the bus. The two worked together to return the lost child to his home but made it extremely difficult for themselves along the way.

After the episode aired, series creators John and Dave Chernin talked about how fun it is to see Jimenez play a big role in an episode. “Carla gets a lot of good material, but episodes like this where she gets to be a big part of the episode are just so much fun,” John told Den of Geek. “Sometimes she'll just have a few lines and that’s it. It’s such a treat when you can have her doing incredible things in every single scene and you understand how good of an actress Carla is.”

“One of the frustrating things about our show is that you do an episode like [episode 13] and you’re like, ‘Why don’t we always pair Mickey and Alba together?’” Dave added. “But it’s just everyone in the cast does such a good job. It’s just figuring out the right opportunity for which character to shine.”

“The Mick” Season 2, episode 14, titled “The Church,” airs on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 9:30 p.m. EST on Fox.