Microsoft predicts LTE connectivity would soon become an essential part of notebooks. Interestingly, such a prediction is expected to be realized later this year, given that Qualcomm and Intel are now working with computer makers to deliver LTE-equipped computers before 2018 ends.

Microsoft Greater China vice president Zhang Yongli recently spoke about the company’s plans in relation to the industry’s move toward more advanced technologies. During his talk, Yongli acknowledged the new market trend pertaining to notebooks that are equipped with LTE, according to Digitimes.

As this type of device becomes increasingly available to more consumers, Yongli expects LTE to eventually become an integral part of notebook computers. He also noted that notebooks with wireless connectivity could soon benefit from 5G technology. He pointed out that such devices would only require small storage since most of the data can be transmitted through 5G systems.

Yongli’s statement isn’t really that surprising given that Qualcomm and Intel are now pushing for portable computers to have access to chipsets that would enable wireless connectivity. At this week’s Computex, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 850 SoC that is capable of powering a slew of always-on, LTE-enabled Windows 10 computers.

The Snapdragon 850 is coming to several devices that are scheduled to arrive later this year. Various device makers, including Asus, HP and Lenovo, are currently working on computers that would make use of the new Snapdragon processor, as per BGR.

Intel is also doing the same thing. The semiconductor manufacturing company also announced at Computex that Dell, Asus, Acer and HP are releasing 4G LTE-equipped devices. However, unlike Qualcomm, Intel is already looking forward to the future. It says it is currently working with Microsoft, Lenovo, Acer, Asus, Dell and HP to deliver laptops and convertibles with 5G speeds possibly by next year, Engadget has learned.

Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic