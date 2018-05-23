“Midnight, Texas” stars François Arnaud and Peter Mensah revealed a few new details about Season 2 of the NBC series.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Arnaud said that next season of the supernatural drama will see his psychic character Manfred “still … dealing with the aftermath” of his decision in the Season 1 finale to allow multiple demons to possess his body in order to save Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley) from Colcannar.

Former showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen told TVLine last September that Season 2 will explore the consequences of Manfred’s bold move to ingest several spirits all at once. “Manfred took an enormous risk doing that,” Owusu-Breen said. “What does it mean to take on evil, even if you’re doing that for good? I think that’s a question that Manfred, knock on wood, will be exploring next season.”

Though Sarah Ramos is no longer a series regular in Season 2, Arnaud confirmed that the actress is reprising her role as Creek in some capacity next season. “She’s back,” Arnaud said of his onscreen love interest.

Meanwhile, Mensah confirmed to TVLine that the unwanted hotel development in Midnight will continue in Season 2. At the end of the show’s freshman run, the Midnighters were greeted by a fleet of construction vehicles rolling into town. Apparently, a corporation had bought the old hotel at the town center and started to renovate it. As the workers made upgrades to the building, Manfred couldn’t help but notice the lost souls trapped inside the hotel.

“The hotel moving in is a big part of what will change in our little village. And the stories will build from there,” said Mensah, who plays vampire Lem on the show.

Owusu-Breen confirmed to TV Insider last September that the hotel is haunted. “I’m excited to bring that to life, because like everything in Midnight, it’s not exactly what you think it’s going to be,” said the former executive producer. “It’s a little weirder and brings a new group of people to town who end up being surprisingly funny and peculiar.”

When asked if Olivia’s (Arielle Kebbel) bad dad have something to do with the corporation that mysteriously arrived at Midnight, Owusu-Breen said that it’s a possibility. “Her father wants a relationship with the daughter he neglected, and a man with that much power won’t let her just disappear,” Owusu-Breen said, before noting that Olivia’s stepmom, who pimped her out for drug money, is also out there.

