NBC has set the release date for Season 2 of “Midnight, Texas.”

The network announced Tuesday that the sophomore run of the supernatural drama will premiere on Friday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT.

According to Albuquerque Journal, the new season of the François Arnaud-led series will be shot from mid-June through mid-September in Albuquerque, where part of Season 1 was also filmed.

“We’re very excited that New Mexico has been chosen as the site for the second season,” said Film Office Director Nick Maniatis. “With our talented workforce, depth of infrastructure, and an expanded incentive for TV productions, we are an ideal location for TV shows of all genres.”

The film office noted that production of the second season will employ approximately 400 New Mexico crew members, 40 New Mexico actors and approximately 1,600 New Mexico background talents.

While major plot details about Season 2 are being kept under wraps, Arnaud told TVLine last month that next season will see his psychic character Manfred “still … dealing with the aftermath” of his decision to allow multiple demons to possess his body to save Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley) from Colcannar in the Season 1 finale.

“Manfred took an enormous risk doing that,” former showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen told TVLine last September. “What does it mean to take on evil, even if you’re doing that for good? I think that’s a question that Manfred, knock on wood, will be exploring next season.”

Though Sarah Ramos is no longer a series regular in Season 2, Arnaud confirmed that the actress is reprising her role as Creek in some capacity next season. “She’s back,” Arnaud said of his onscreen love interest.

Peter Mensah, who plays vampire Lem on the show, also told TVLine that the unwanted development of the old hotel in Midnight will continue in Season 2.

At the end of the show’s freshman run, the Midnighters were greeted by a fleet of construction vehicles rolling into town. Apparently, a corporation had bought the old hotel in the town center and started to renovate it. As the workers made upgrades to the building, Manfred couldn’t help but notice the lost souls trapped inside the hotel.

“The hotel moving in is a big part of what will change in our little village. And the stories will build from there,” teased Mensah.

